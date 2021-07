SCHURMAN, Carla Lee



83, passed June 16th, 2021. The daughter of Charles and Gertrude VanNuys, Carla was born February 13th, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio. Carla was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James; daughter Linda, and grandchildren Olivia and Parker. Surviving Carla are her children Angie, Sheila (Scott, her most favorite son-in-law), and Brent; grandchildren



Chelsea (John) Reagan, Caleb (Alyssa) Monnin, Peyton



Bernard, and her beloved great-grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was babysitting all of her grandchildren as



infants. Carla loved her family and her friends on Fairmont Avenue and Gulf-to-Bay, Florida. She was known for her



ability to make a mean batch of fudge, which was often a



requested gift. Carla enjoyed wintering in Englewood, Florida, and playing and sometimes winning at BINGO. The family will be having a private ceremony at a later date.