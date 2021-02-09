SCHUMANN, Richard



James "Doc"



Richard James "Doc" Schumann passed away peacefully February 5th, 2021. He was born September 9th, 1943, to Bernice Louise (Cox) Schumann and Richard Jackson "Dick" Schumann. Doc was an avid equestrian, riding horses in western pleasure shows. He attended Culver Military Academy summer program in Indiana, where he was in the cavalry. Doc graduated from Greenon High School in 1961 and attended Wilmington College, where he graduated in 1965. In 1974, he graduated from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He went on to live his dream of being a veterinarian and opened Enon Veterinary Hospital in 1974, with his wife Patty. Always an entrepreneur, he started a local suntan, video and frozen yogurt shop, Katch-A-Ray. Always passionate about the ocean and food, Doc and Patty opened up the Dock Food and Spirits in 1994 in his childhood home. Along with his passion for the beach later in life Doc was a staple at Sugar Hollow on Norris Lake. Doc dedicated a good portion of his life to his civic duty. He was a member of the Village of Enon Council and served as a Mad River Township Trustee for many years. Doc was a brother in the Yellow Spring Masonic Lodge 421. He was also a member of the Antioch Shrine and Royal Order of Jesters Court 10. Doc is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia "Patty" (Scaife) Schumann; his sister and brother-in-law, Candice Schumann Tobey and Carl Payne Tobey of San Antonio, TX; two sons & daughters-in-law, Richard Jeffrey "Jeff" Schumann and his wife, Lori (Castin) Schumann, Ryan Scaife Schumann, and his wife Kelly (Smith) Schumann; four grandchildren, Emma, Jackson, Roscoe and Alexandra; two nephews, Richard Payne Tobey (Jan) from San Antonio, TX, and John Schumann Tobey; several cousins and beloved friends. Doc is preceded in death by his father and mother. Doc will be missed by many in the community. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in his name to the Clark County SPCA or the PuPs program in Springfield. A celebration of life will be held August 5th at the Dock Food and Spirits. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Soin Medical Center for his care. www.AdkinsFunerals.com.

