SCHUMAN, Sally F.



The widow of Robert F. Schuman, 91, of Springfield, passed away on Monday morning, January 11, 2022. Born March 5, 1930, in Elmira, New York, on March 5, 1930, the daughter of the late Walter J. and Vivian (Rothwell) Ferris. Sally was a graduate of Elmira schools and Keuka College, Keuka Park, N.Y. She is survived by sister-in-law, Margaret W. Frame of Bethlehem, PA; nieces and nephew, Anne (Raymond) Cassidy of Norwalk, CT, Molly (Richard) Scott of Westminster, MD, Elizabeth (Jeremy) Cook of Warwick, NY, and Robert Cassidy of Norwalk, CT. Also surviving are Robert's children and grandchildren, Paula A. Schuman of Antioch, TN, Robert C. (Marilou) Schuman, Jessica (Christopher) Kelley, and Emma Schuman, all of Hermitage, TN; and nieces and nephews,



Shirley A. Bellew, C. Edward (Donna) Garrett, David E.



(Barbara) Garrett, Robert D. (Zella) Garrett, all of Springfield. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert C. Ferris. Per Sally's request, there will be no services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, 262 Neil Ave., Suite 140, Columbus, OH 43215. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.



