SCHULZ, Anne

SCHULZ, CPPS,



Sister Anne



80, died peacefully on January 8 at Grandview Hospital,



Dayton, Ohio. She was born January 1942, in Connecticut, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio, in 1961. For 61 years she



faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian



Burial will be celebrated at



Precious Blood Church, Dayton, Ohio, 1:30 pm, January 14, 2022. Visitation preceding at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow at Salem Heights Memorial Garden. Must be fully vaccinated to attend, and masks are required.



Sister Anne taught elementary grades at Assumption, Dayton, Ohio, and Mary, Help of Christians, Fairborn, Ohio. She was principal at St. Patrick, Troy, Ohio; Queen of Martyrs, Dayton, Ohio, and Precious Blood, Dayton, Ohio. In 1998 Sister Anne became the first administrator of Mother Teresa Catholic



Elementary School in Liberty Township, Ohio, where for 20 years she played a significant role in it becoming a place of academic excellence, spiritual growth and community service. Sister Anne's desire to create a loving and respectful environment where each child's gift could be cultivated permeated her leadership as an educator for more than 50 years.



Sister Anne joins her parents and 3 brothers in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, her brother Chuck, sister-in-law Joan, nieces and nephews. She



reminds us: "Life is short, enjoy each day!" Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com