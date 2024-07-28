Schultheis, Ernest J. "Ernie"



Ernest "Ernie" J. Schultheis, age 90, of Springfield, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on July 26, 2024. He was born on May 11, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio. Ernie was a dedicated draftsman at an Architectural Firm who contributed significantly to the architectural landscape of Dayton for over 40 years. He played an integral role in projects such as the Miami Valley Hospital and Children's Hospital during his illustrious career. Beyond his professional endeavors, Ernie will be fondly remembered for his love of family gatherings and picnics, where he cherished spending quality time with loved ones. An avid reader with a passion for all genres of literature, he always sought to expand his knowledge and enrich his mind. Ernie is now reunited in eternal peace with his parents, Ernst and Rose Schultheis, his brother Werner Schultheis, and his sister Annelise Miller. He leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication in the hearts of those he held dear. Ernie is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 71 years, Gail Schultheis; their children, Joe and his partner Sandy, Doug and his wife Susan and Teresa and her husband Marvis Walton; along with 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren who will carry forward his memory with love and pride. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 12-1pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with service beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wooded Glen Heath Campus. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com