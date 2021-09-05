SCHULKE, Jr.,



Edward Luther



Age 84, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Edward was born on May 1, 1937, in Dayton to the late Edward and Nell (White) Schulke. He graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1955. Edward was a Mason of Knollwood Lodge 774, member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and enjoyed a good game of bridge. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Grace Allison, Eleanor Kronenberger, Lucille Harvey, Jean Hechler and Janice Schulke. Edward is survived by his



loving wife of 62 years, Jean (Doling); son, Ed; daughter, Deanna (John) Rennie; grandchildren, Claire and Jack. No service will be held at this time. There will be a memorial



service at a date to be determined. In memory of Edward, contributions may be made to the Kettering Fire Dept. 4745 Hempstead Station Dr. Kettering, OH 45429. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at



www.routsong.com