journal-news logo
X

SCHULER, Marc

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCHULER, Marc Steven

71, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Saturday morning, July 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield on September 6, 1950, the son of the late Leland A. and Patricia A. (Evans) Schuler. Marc proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in sales at Culligan Water Softening. Marc was a life-long Cincinnati Reds fan. He is survived by his children, Holly Schuler, Anthony Schuler and Aaron Schuler; grandchildren, Julianna, Clay, Haley, Gabriella, and Avery; his long-time sweetheart, Teresa Hohlmayer; siblings, Alan (Debbie) Schuler, Penny Carmosino, Pamela (Bill) Beckett, and Steven (Deana) Schuler; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Marc was preceded in death by a son, Marc Steven McCracken and recently by a nephew, Nickolas A. "Nick" Carmosino. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Marc's funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
ALBRECHT, Mary
3
Buchsieb, Betty
4
FOX, Jaiden
5
BURNS, RONALD
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top