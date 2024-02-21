Schroff, Audrey

Schroff (Wesselman), Audrey J.



Audrey J. Schroff, 92, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at her daughter's home in Frisco, Texas, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Middletown on October 15, 1931, to parents, Oscar and Ruth (Mercer) Wesselman. Audrey worked as a bookkeeper for McGraw Construction for over 20 years. She was very active in the Middletown community and served as a board member in most of her affiliated organizations. She was a member of the Federated Women Assoication, Women's Center Association, Middletown Police Auxillary, Senior Citizens, and was a 50 year member of ABWA. Most of all Audrey loved her family and she will be greatly missed by her daughter, Amy (Thom) Ernest; stepdaughter, Candice (Tracy) Slough Price; sister, Nadine (Herb) Gibson; brother, Fred (Elaine) Wesselman; grandchildren, Spencer Ernest, Morgan Ernest & Lauren Ernest; step-granddaughter, Megan (Tim) Schmale; two step-great grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Selby; second husband, Clifford P. Schroff; parents; brother, Robert Wesselman; and sisters, Viola Oliger & Irene Fuller. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, OH with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



