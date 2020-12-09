SCHROEDER, Patricia "Patty"



Patricia "Patty" Schroeder of Dayton, Ohio, age 70, born in Lima, Ohio passed away Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born in March 1950, daughter of the late Leo and Virginia Connors. She attended Lima Central Catholic, Class of 1968, and remained a devout Catholic throughout her life. She was a long time employee of Saint Elizabeth's Hospital and Dayton Children's Hospital. Patty is preceded in death by her brother, Leo C. Connors Jr. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Foard; husband of 48 years, Glen Schroeder; four daughters, Tonya (Brian) Markus, Nicole (Nicholas) Kuntz, Jennifer Schroeder, and Theresa Agee; eight grandchildren, Cameron Markus, Kayla Kuntz, Alex Kuntz, Rose Kuntz, Adrienne Kuntz, Madison Hurwitz, Brooklyn Agee, and Grayden Agee. A mass will be held to celebrate Patty's life at Precious Blood Church, 4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, on Thursday December 10, 2020, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Dayton Children's Hospital. Donations may be made to http://support.daytonchildrens.org/goto/PatriciaSchroeder.

