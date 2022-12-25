SCHROEDER, Janice Mary Ecott



February 20, 1934 - December 11, 2022



Age 88, went to be with the Lord on December 11, 2022. She was born on February 20, 1934, and was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Esther Ecott, her brother, Don, and her baby sister, Marilyn. She leaves behind to grieve her husband, Roy of 66 years, her brother, Lee, her four children Ellen (Art Zimmerman), Cindy (Jim Horejsi), Sherri (Dave Gross), Greg Schroeder (Lori), 14 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Jan worked at Miami Valley Hospital in the Hematology Lab for 30 years. She was a master gardener, a camper, a quilter, a bridge player, and a lover of African violets who won many blue ribbons at shows. Jan was a long-time member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Huber Heights. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2022, at Faith Presbyterian Church with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Jan's name.

