SCHRODER, Donna

Donna Jean Schroder, age 85, of Liberty Twp., passed away at her residence on Monday, December 14, 2020. Donna was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 22, 1935, to William H. Colgate and Dorothy (Seabold) Colgate.



Donna is survived by her children, Gary (Phyllis) Schroder, Beverly (Gene Gibson) Schroder, David (Lisa) Schroder; her grandchildren, Mark, Jason, Nancy (Martin), Sara; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Tom (Connie) Colgate. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, William H. Colgate and Dorothy Colgate; her spouse, Melvin Schroder; and her siblings, JoAnn Turner, Mary Ruth Colgate, William V. Colgate.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Fr. Larry Yanca officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. The family asks anyone who would like to attend the visitation and funeral on Saturday, that they please wear a mask once indoors. The family also asks any flowers sent be lilies, roses, and carnations, which were Donna's favorite.



