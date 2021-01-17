SCHRIER, Alan Lee "Al"



1947 - 2021



In Loving Memory



Age 73, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, peacefully in the presence of his loving wife of 30 years. Alan was born on August 25, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to Hugh Schrier and Lavonne "Pee Wee" Gerdes-Grube. Al enjoyed sports (football), driving semi-trucks, vintage cars, and working out. He worked at Gerdes Turf Farms, Inc. in



Xenia, Ohio, since he was 15 years old - 58 years for his uncle and cousin (Tom / Brent Gerdes) as a Vice President and field foreman.



Al was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Schrier and mother, Lavonne Gerdes-Grube. Alan leaves his wife, Mary Brewer-Schrier, of 30 years; his brother, Chris Grube of



Michigan; his son, James Schrier of Dayton, Ohio; his



daughters, Sandy Schrier-Phillips of Kettering, Shirley Schrier-Jones of Xenia; his sons, Brian (Missie) Schrier of Enon, Ohio, Aaron (Cindy) Lucas of Xenia, Ohio, and Brad (Jeanette) Lucas of Xenia, Ohio; his grandchildren, Vincent Schrier, Craig Jones, Corey Schrier, Jon Schrier, Nick Schrier, Taylor Phillips, Makaylee Schrier, Dean Schrier, Blake Lucas, Kennedy Lucas; and many great-grandchildren; his uncle, Tom (Nancy) Gerdes of Xenia; his cousins, Mike (Irene) Harmon of Vandalia, Charles Jackson of Englewood, Traci Gerdes-Zipperian of Springboro, Tara Gerdes-Arnold, Brent (Sheila) Gerdes of Bellbrook, and Kevin (Emily) Gerdes of Bellbrook. Al was



preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Margaret



(nee Gaskill) Gerdes, David (Nancy) Gerdes, aunts and uncles, Bud Gerdes of Detroit, Michigan, Charles (Yvette) Jackson of Kettering and Yvonne Gerdes-Harmon of Centerville.



Al is already greatly missed. He was the face of Gerdes Turf Farms Inc. Mention Gerdes and the people would ask



about Al.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Alan's honor.



A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio at a later date.



Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel is assisting the family

