SCHREINER, Eric Emil "Boppy"



Age 78, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



January 16, 2021. He was born



October 28, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, lived most of his life in the Dayton area, and attended Belmont High School. He was an Electrician for General



Motors – Delphi for 38 years,



retiring in 2002. Eric enjoyed boating, water skiing, and swimming in his pool with his family. He also enjoyed spending time tinkering in his garage, working in his yard, playing with his grandkids and being a caregiver for his special needs grandson (Alec). Preceding him in death were his parents, Erich Emil and Anna (Abrat) Schreiner; also spouse Sandy Schreiner of 34 years.



He is survived by his 5 daughters and one son, Melissa Zigman, Tracey (Matthew) Queen, Lori Schreiner, Lisa (Gary) Clark, Claudia Schreiner and Mark Schreiner; 10 grandchildren, Jared, Erica, Kelly, Alec, Megan, Christopher, Emily, William, Joshua and Brandon; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl (Lydia) Schreiner; one sister, Linda Blake; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Private services will be held for the immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: South Dayton T.O.P. Soccer (In honor of Eric) P.O. Box 750252, Dayton, OH 45475. The Outreach Program - T.O.P. Soccer is a national US Youth Soccer program created for children and young adults with disabilities.

