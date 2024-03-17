Schreier, Joseph Timothy



82, of Brookville, Ohio. Born 3/1/1942 to Joseph and Mildred Schreier. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Kathy (Klingebiel), four children, Curt (Janet), Steve (Tullia), Rick and Kami, six siblings, nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was a loving husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He retired from GM after 44 years, was a volunteer on the Brookville Fire Department and was an avid fisherman his entire life. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 2-4 PM at the Christena Leiber Center at Golden Gate Park, Brookville, Ohio with a celebration of life from 4-5 PM. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Dayton for his care there. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



