SCHRAMM, Peggy "Margaret Ann" Age 95, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at Spring Hills of Middletown. She was born in Middletown on May 18, 1925, to parents Charles and Marie (Cummings) Conner. Peggy graduated from Middletown High School and the Good Samaritan Hospital College of Nursing, Cincinnati. She worked early in life as a public health nurse and later as a registered nurse at Middletown Regional Hospital for 18 years, retiring in 1990. She attended Holy Trinity Church-Holy Family Parish and volunteered for many years at Holy Family. Her maternal grandfather helped to construct Holy Trinity Church and to lay the cornerstone there. Peggy lived a full life raising ten children and doing volunteer work at Holy Trinity Holy Family Parish and Fenwick High School. She enjoyed music and traveling, which she did throughout the United States and Europe. She loved animals, especially dogs. She is survived by her sons, Joe, Chuck (Justine), Dan, John (Barbara), Bill, and Jim (Vicki); daughters, Mary Lou, Peggy, and Ann (Todd) Ridley; grandsons, Steve (Shante) Schramm, Chris Schramm, Charlie (Camille) Schramm, Pete Schramm, and Bryan Schramm; and granddaughters, Mindy Schramm, Kelley (Coulter) Bergmann, Mary Catherine Schramm, Casey Schramm, Devin Schramm, Sarah Ridley and Rachel Ridley. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Rose Mary, and son Tom. Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, and at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11 at Holy Trinity Church, with Rev. John Civille as Celebrant. Interment at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Social distancing and masks are requested at the visitations and service. Memorial contributions may be made to John XXIII School or Fenwick High School in Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

