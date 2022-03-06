

SCHOONOVER, Marilyn L.





Marilyn L. Schoonover, 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Kettering Medical Center.She was born August 14, 1935 in Middletown, the daughter of Everett and Hazel (Keister) Porter.Marilyn was a 1953 graduate of Germantown High School. She retired from Centerville City Schools after over 12 years of service. Marilyn enjoyed bowling and playing Euchre and Pinochle at the Miamisburg Senior Center.She is survived by her sons, Rick Schoonover and Jeff Schoonover both of Miamisburg; siblings, Dale (Betty) Porter of Germantown and Patty Nash of Maine; several nieces and nephews.Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Schoonover; siblings, Everett Porter, Jr., Shirley Harp, Doris Denman, and Wilma Mason.A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Rev. Deb Holder officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg.