SCHOONOVER,



Barbara Jean



1/31/1946 - 10/6/2022



Shreveport, LA - Barbara Jean Geralds Schoonover, was 76 years old when she transitioned to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after a 16 month courageous battle with glioblastoma cancer. She was born on January 31, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio. She was one of three siblings, born to parents Juanita and Jim Geralds. She was raised in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Beaver Creek High School in 1964. She attended Miami Valley School of Nursing and after graduating in 1967, she taught anatomy physiology at Iowa Western Community College. She worked as a surgical nurse in the operating room in multiple children's hospitals early in her nursing career as an R.N. While Barbara was in nursing school, she met her husband Steve Schoonover at Ohio University before getting married and setting off on their journey of having 4 children born in 4 different states. They lived in Nebraska, Ohio, Massachusetts, Texas, and finally Louisiana. While raising their four children, she was the quiet support, yet strong force behind the success of the two companies they built together in Louisiana, Fibrebond Corporation in 1982 and Cellxion in 1997. In addition, Barbara built a state of the art health club called Fitness World in 1997. In 2001, Barbara and Steve founded Schoonover Investments, LP. and she was a managing partner. By 2007, they made an endowment to Ohio University to create the Barbara Geralds Schoonover Professor of Health Communication. In 2015, Barbara donated her time and treasure to Ohio University to create a cutting edge endeavor and unique institute called the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact. She began a beautiful journey with Co-Director Dr. Lynn Harter and the ripple effect and waves of people she has touched throughout her business career are immeasurable. Barbara's passion was giving back and helping others. She volunteered with all of her children's schools and sports teams. She also loved her work with Women in Philanthropy of Ohio University, Minden Medical Center Board of Directors, St. Jude, Angel Flight and the years at Camp Quality to support children with childhood cancer and their families. She loved working at First Baptist Church in Minden, Louisiana. Her volunteer jobs were endless. She directed Vacation Bible School, Acteens and adored her work with the Evergreen/Special Needs community. During her semi-retirement years, she traveled with her family and many times Beth Wesson, one of her dearest friends - Thelma and Louise as we lovingly called them! Over the years, she had gone many times to her beloved Disney World and sailed on Disney cruises, traveled to watch the leaves change in the Northeast, and visited places all over the world including; Thailand, Spain, Italy, England, France, Egypt and her all time favorite visit to the Holy Land. She was faithful to her Lord Jesus Christ to her core. She talked and shared about Him to anyone that would listen. Her Bible was always close by and she loved to teach her children and grandchildren. She loved sewing, gardening, hummingbirds, animals, cooking, teaching and giving of herself always. She not only made her own wedding dress, she made dresses for her daughters from their hand drawn sketches for years. She instilled the importance of serving others to her entire family and modeled selfless service in all she did from small interactions each day to large undertakings over years. She loved her family so deeply. Her dedication to her four children and twelve grandchildren was simply remarkable. Even during her illness, she always was thinking of others. Constantly talking with her grandchildren near and far, buying gifts for others and witnessing to everyone around her always. Barbara is preceded in death by her mother and father, Juanita and James E Geralds, her brother Jim Geralds, her in-laws Julia and Harold Schoonover, her ex-husband Steve Schoonover and her brother-in-law Rick Schoonover. She is survived by her daughter Kristen Schoonover Erler of Houston, TX, and husband Jeff and their children Kaleigh, Kenadee and Jackson Erler. Daughter, Michelle Schoonover Payne of Houston, TX, and husband Brian and their children Brett, Lauren and Ashley Payne. Son, Brett Schoonover of Shreveport, LA, and his wife Anne Marie Allex Schoonover and their children Alex, Caroline, Matthew and Catherine Schoonover, son, David Schoonover of Shreveport, LA, and his wife Courtney Pickett Schoonover and their children Brayden and Ethan Schoonover. In addition, she is survived by her sister-in-law Karen Schoonover of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, her sister-in-law Sheri Schoonover Merrow of UnionTown, OH, and husband Wade, and their children Krystle and Sarah Merrow Semple and husband Spencer. Her sister-in-law Charlotte Geralds, brother John Geralds and children Johnny, Kyle and Beth Ann. Her niece Melissa Schoonover, niece Christina Geralds and nephew Jimmy Geralds and wife Katie, and many other extended family. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Methodist Hospital, MD Anderson, Encompass Rehab, Memorial Hermann Rehab, Methodist LTAC, Methodist Palliative team, Houston Hospice and the many home health service providers. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. David Baskin, Dr. Sujit Prabu, Dr. Majd, Dr. Ketti Awad, Dr. Reeves, Jennifer Cypher P.A., we are so grateful for your support and help along the way. To our beloved Dr. Ivo Tremont, thank you for your compassion, empathy, smiles and house calls, we are forever grateful for you and how you love and care for your patients and our Mom. To the many caregivers along our journey, you were such a blessing. Thank you to Sandra, Celine, LaDaisha, Iris, Doris, Jacquie, Sunny, Keith, Brittany, Shaiyena, Quisha, Christy, Daphne, Kyla and our precious Pamela Jean. You all loved her and walked beside us so beautifully. Thank you to Tracey, Lois and Ricky - she loved you all and you became part of our extended family. We are grateful for your help always. Barbara's Celebration of Life will be held October 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas, and will be officiated by Pastor Michael Jarboe and Pastor Drew Essen. The service will be streamed at http://mdumc.org/barbaraschoonover. She loved her time on the Mardi Gras Mystick Krewe of Louisianans, as a symbol of celebration of her life feel free to dress in bright and fun colors as we celebrate her incredible life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial contribution to TurnItGold.org to support childhood cancer or to the Barbara Geralds Institute for Storytelling and Social Impact at Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869 Athens, Ohio 45701, with memo: Memory of Barbara Geralds Schoonover/Storytelling Institute. DirectLink: https://secure3.convio.net/ohio/site/Donation2?2321.donation=form1&df_id=2321&mfc_pref=T&area_selected=1108&fund_selected=4126. Her love, wise counsel, generosity, vision, enthusiasm, and contagious faith will be forever remembered through so many she has touched. We give the glory to God for Barbara's life, and we stand in awe at the miracles we witnessed along the way and are so incredibly grateful she was ours for her time on this earth before God called his faithful servant home.

