SCHOOLEY, Virginia Ann



Age 82, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born on February 6, 1940, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late George Walter and Margaret Blanche (Menke) Vandegraft. Virginia is survived by her five children, Dorothy Smith,



Melody Schooley, George Schooley, Lovetta Schooley and David Schooley; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Vandegraft; numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her son, Wilbert "Billy" Schooley; siblings, Margaret Wiseman, Ruthie Brockman, Pattie Krabacher; Jerry, Bobby and Junior Vandegraft. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the Webb Noonan Kidd



Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 1pm at the



funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



