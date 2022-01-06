SCHOOLEY, NANCYE

SCHOOLEY (Sherk), Nancye



Age 83, of Oakwood, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after battling Alzheimer's for many years. Nancye was born June 19, 1938, to the late Edgar and Willa (McKay) Sherk. She graduated from Oakwood High School (class of 1957) and earned her associate degree from Christian College. Nancye had an exciting life living in Japan and Germany and traveling all over the world. She was very adventurous and in her 70's she even went cage diving with sharks and sledding with her grandson! She had an eye for all things beautiful and was avid collector of antiques. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of the Junior League, TWIGS, and The Dayton Woman's Club. Strong in her faith, she attended Christ United Methodist Church. Nancye will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Hyland "Hy" Schooley; brother, Dr. William Sherk; and sister, Rebecca Sherk Steen. Nancye is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Ralph Guglielmi) Schooley and Laura (Jamshaid Rai) Schooley; grandson, Tyler Rai; her sister-in-law Maridel Sherk and special nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Carlyle House for their excellent care of Nancye. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancye's name to The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, 6077 Far Hills Ave #117 Dayton, OH 45459. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

