SCHONS, John R.



Age 84, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Stonespring of Vandalia. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Firefighter for the City of Dayton, retiring after 31 years of service, a lifetime member of St. Peter Catholic Church and also attended Holy Family Catholic Church, volunteering for many of the church's



organizations. During John's



retirement, he served as President of the Dayton Retired Firefighters for Wives and Widows, and also volunteered for Red Cross. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; and son, Daniel J. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean F.; daughters, Kathleen Marie and Mary Ann; son, Robert J.; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. John was very devoted to his wife and loved his family very much. His greatest joy of being with his family, included giving huge bear hugs and sharing corny jokes, camping and planning vacations. He will be missed by his family and many friends but is now in Peace with Our Lord. Requiem Mass 11 AM Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 140 S. Findlay Street with Father George Gabet celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery at a



later date. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or St. Peter



Catholic Church Food Pantry in John's memory.

