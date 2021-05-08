SCHOFIELD, Bonnie



76, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her daughter and son-in-law's home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1944, the daughter of Mildred and Alva Robert Fife. Bonnie is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Brian)



Riley of South Charleston; one son, Danny Schofield of Springfield; four grandchildren:



Derek (Cherokee Colwell)



Russell, Danielle Schofield, Jacob Russell and Chloe Schofield; three great-grandchildren: Addison Schofield, Delanie Russell, and Jaxton Colwell; two sisters: Carol Orahood and Pam Dillion; two brothers: Robert (Peggy) Fife and Rick (Nancy) Fife as well as many more loved ones. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Sandy Holloway and Cathy Stewart. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 8833 Robin Dr., South Charleston, Ohio 45368 beginning at 12:00 p.m. 'til whenever. Condolences may be



