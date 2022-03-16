SCHOENING,



Michael Alan



3/22/1953 - 3/13/2022



Michael Alan Schoening, 68, passed away peacefully after a 4 week bout with pneumonia and other complications including the Omicron Variant, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Preceded in death by his father and mother Robert and Miriam Schoening, and brother Mark. Survived by his wife of 40 years Diane (Lindblom) Schoening, sons Larry (Stephani) Riggs and Brian Schoening. Grandchildren Taylor Reese (Vincenzo Disalvo) and Dylan Riggs, great grandchild Luca Disalvo, sister Diane (Jeff) Fischer, in-laws Maureen (Dean) Smallwood and Mary (Dean) Buell along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a great number of wonderful family and friends!



He enjoyed playing golf on the UFCW and American Legion leagues, fishing, watching the Bengals, working on his vegetable garden and entertaining at the backyard pool.



He graduated from Centerville High School in 1971, attended Wright State University for Business Administration and the Montgomery County Career Center for Heating, Air and Refrigeration. Retired from The Kroger Company after 34 years and from the Bellbrook/Sugarcreek Department of Transportation after 13 years.



The family would like to thank all the Doctors, Nurses and staff of the MICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their expert care and kindness.



Viewing is Thursday, March 17th from 4-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio 45440.



Private burial at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make a donation to The National Kidney Foundation, The American Diabetes Association or UC Health Foundation.

