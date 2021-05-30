SCHOENHARL, John Patrick



John Patrick Schoenharl, 80, of Dayton, passed away on May 26, 2021, surrounded by family. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, graduated from Roger Bacon High School, attended Xavier University, enlisted in the army in 1962, and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1998. He was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Parish. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jeanne; three children, Brian, Tim (Ping), and Cate (Ryan); two grandchildren, Marcus and Moya; sisters Joan Jennings, Jean Roberts, and Jane (Ray) Gruno; and numerous extended family members. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 3, 2021, 11AM, at Immaculate Conception Church in Dayton. Arrangements are being made through Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at rmdfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, American Lung Association or Hospice of Dayton.

