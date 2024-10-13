Schock, Sheila Darlene



Sheila Darlene Schock, age 74 of Huber Heights passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. She was born on October 12, 1949, in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of Charles & Dorothy (Williams) Ooten. She worked in the Circulation Dept. at the Dayton Daily News and retired after 20 years. She had a strong faith in God and was a devoted Catholic. She is survived by her children Robert (Christy) Schock II, Tina Jenkins, David Schock, Andrew (Paula) Schock and Fred (Jessica) Schock; grandchildren Blake (Renee) Grimm, Nathan Jenkins, Brendon (Rachel) Jenkins, Bailey Schock, Andy Schock, Caitlyn Schock, Shane Schock, and Elijah Schock; and a great grandson Isaiah Grimm. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 54 years Robert Joseph Schock in 2020. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, from 12:00 pm  1:00 pm at the ZERKEL FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





