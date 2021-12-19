SCHNEIDLER, Doirs

SCHNEIDLER, Doris Jean



Doris Jean (Kennel) Schneidler passed away on December 16, 2021, at age 99. She was born to Peter and Hazel (Sheley) Kennel on the family farm at the edge of Trenton on December 10, 1922. After graduating from Trenton High School she worked in the General Office at Armco where she met her husband George A. Schneidler. They were married June 22, 1954, and raised three children, John, Cindy and Rob. Doris was a volunteer at Doty House for several years and with Cub Scouts. Later she volunteered reading with first graders at Bloomfield Elementary for many years. George and Doris Jean were active with the Trenton Historical Society Museum,



Butler County Historical Society and Farm Bureau. She was a life-long member of Trenton Mennonite Church, where her great-grandfather had been a minister. Doris Jean was



preceded in death by her husband George in 2007 and her son John in 2003. She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Alan) Burley and son Rob (Allison) Schneidler, and her grandchildren Adam Burley, Amanda (Elliott) Spence, Lily Springs and Evan Schneidler. She is also survived by her Trenton Mennonite Church family. The family wants to thank the staff of Mt. Pleasant for taking such good care of our mother and grandmother. Graveside services will be held at Woodside Cemetery on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10:00am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trenton Mennonite Church, 2 E. Main St., Trenton, OH 45067. Please sign the guest book online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

