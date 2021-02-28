SCHNEIDER, William E. "Gene"



William E. Schneider, "Gene" age 88 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born November 15, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late William and Addie Schneider. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Jane Schneider. Gene is survived by his children, Sheryl (Richard) Iddings,



David (Joyce) Schneider and William A. (Alicia) Schneider; grandchildren, Karen, Julie, Katie and Cody; great-grandchildren, Blake, Alexis, Chloe, Dominic and Ryan David; as well as his family at Trinity Miami Township. Gene retired after working as a salesman for 40+ years. He enjoyed playing tennis at Fair Valley Swim Club, where he and Jane made many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed playing tennis and golf at Miami



Valley Country Club. Gene loved watching Ohio State football and UD basketball games and enjoyed many cruises and



vacations with Jane and his family. Gene will be remembered for making people laugh with telling his many great jokes. Private family services. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



