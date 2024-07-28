Schneider, Jude

Schneider (Roth), Jude



Jude Schneider, known for her infectious laugh, joyous spirit, and loving wisdom, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at her home care center. She was 84.







Born Judith Ann Roth on February 10, 1940, in Englewood, Ohio, Jude's life was defined by her loving fascination with people and her calling to help them. Her work as a mental health therapist and grief counselor helped countless people through the trials of life and loss. A renowned storyteller, she loved nothing more than visiting with family and friends, remembering past adventures, sharing new jokes, and gaining new insights.







Married in 1959, Martin and Judy Weisenbarger began a family immediately, welcoming sons David Scott and Darrin Roth. In 1965, Martin tragically lost his life to cancer. In 1966, she married Bob Schneider and welcomed her third son, Christopher Robert, in 1967.







During this time, Jude's Aunt Polly urged her to enroll in classes at Miami University. She would go on to receive her B.A. and M.Ed. from Miami. She taught high school English at Ross High School and was a guidance counselor at Mason High School before moving to Bellevue, Washington in 1983. There, she joined Seattle's Northwest Oncology Clinic as its mental health counselor, helping cancer patients and their families process the emotional journey of cancer. In 1995, she began a private practice.







She is preceded in death by her parents, Loyal Dewitt and Dorothy Roth, and older brother Donald Roth. She is survived by her sister Marcia (Paul) Frost and brother Fred (Pam) Roth.







She is the cherished grandmother of Chad, Randy, Nick, Riley, Ian, Beau, Tucker, and Hudson; and the adored great-grandmother of eight. Her spirit and authentic loving nature are carried forward by her family and all those who knew her.







A memorial will be held in Sultan, WA on September 7.







Donations are welcome to the Parkinson's Foundation.



