Schneider, John Robert "PUD"



John R. "Pud" Schneider, 79, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord on March 21, 2025, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1945, in Springfield, the son of Fred and Mida (Seitz) Schneider. Mr. Schneider was a dedicated member of the High Street Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed Ohio State football, golfing and the Cleveland Browns. John was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He had owned the Schneider Accounting and Income Tax Service and was retired from Xenia Foundry. Survivors include his beloved wife of over 40 years; Patricia (Wheaton) Schneider, six sons; John B.Schneider (Beth Leach), Justin (Nicole) Schneider, Keith (Nicole) Schneider, Brian (Kristi) McManamay, Kevin (Robin) Schneider and Darin (Tracy) McManamay, grandchildren; Malachi, Brandon, Mitchell, Zach, Alexa, Tessa, Kirstin, Jacob and Jerrica, great grandchildren; Jasmine, Finnley, Amity, Marcaeus and Marlani, one sister; Bea (Tom) Hohenstein, two nephews; Zach and Josh and special friend for many years; Doug Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM Friday in the High Street Church of the Nazarene, 1625 East High Street, Springfield followed by memorial services at 6:00PM with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. Private committal services will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the High Street Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at ww.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com