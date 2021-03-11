SCHNEIDER, Eric

X

Age 62, of Springfield, passed away March 3, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 31, 1958, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Joseph and Beatrice Schneider. He was a member of the Wings of Love Church and enjoyed doing Elvis impersonating. Eric was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Survivors are his wife, Tina Marie (Baughman) Schneider; children, Kaylee McBride and Gabriel Schneider; step-children, Krissy Swyers (Roger Wagner) and James Aaron Swyers; grandchildren, Christian Lee Dawes, Telah, Abigail and Serenity Swyers; siblings, Elaine Ramsay, Laurie (Rob) Hart, Valerie Phillips and Alen (Peg) Schneider; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Aaron Swyers and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Danny Miller officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

