SCHNEIDER, Barbara

SCHNEIDER
(nee Schroeder), Barbara
On the morning of July 24, Barbara Schneider (nee Schroeder) died at the age of 87. Born on November 18, 1933, Barbara was adopted by the Rev. Alfred and Ruth Schroeder at only 9 days old. As a pastor's daughter she lived in Oakland, CA, before moving to Belleville, Ill. She met and married her high school basketball star boyfriend, Robert Schneider in 1953. They had two beautiful daughters, Gayle Lynn and Ruth Ann. Barbara worked for the public schools as a volunteer, was
employed by Elder-Beerman Department store for a time, and was a faithful church woman all her life, singing in the choir, serving on council, and being a listening ear to clergy.
Barbara volunteered with the Fire Department and the Fairborn Fish Pantry, which was particularly meaningful to her.
She is survived by her husband Robert, her daughters and their husbands, Gayle and Greg Loving, and Ruth and Bob Hopkins, her two brothers and scores of friends and family. Her loving heart and beautiful spirit, as well as her sometimes wicked humor will always be remembered and cherished.
Celebration of Life service will be August 7, 10 am at Trinity UCC Church in Fairborn. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requests donations to Trinity UCC in Fairborn, 821 North Central Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324; or the Fairborn Food Pantry, 1149 North Broad Street, Fairborn, OH 45324.
