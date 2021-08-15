SCHNECK, Carl Arnold



Born August 7, 1933, age 88, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 8, 2021. His wife Glenna of 48 years, and several family members were at his side. Carl is



survived by sons Wayne (Cindy) Schneck, Tony Schneck (Gina Tibbs); daughter Beth Clifton; stepson Tommy Fetters, preceded in death by stepson Robin Fetters; his grandchildren



Rachel (Dion) Cunningham,



Heidi Schneck, Kristina Clifton (Clint McKee), Mallory (Matt) Scott, Gunnar Schneck, Abbie Schneck, Emma Schneck, and Noah Schneck; great-grandchildren Jayden, Jordan, Julian Cunningham, Karlee Dubovik, Gabriel, Christian, Georgia Scott. He is also survived by sisters Alice Belt, Carolyn Miller; several nieces and nephews.



Carl worked for Dayton Daily News 1963-1988 in the composing room with many fellow deaf workers. He held many



positions at the Dayton association for Deaf, bringing in weekly movies that were closed captioned.



He retired to St. Augustine, Florida, to work at the Florida school for the deaf and blind, as to his nature joined the



Florida Association of Deaf as their treasurer for over 10 years.



He will be truly missed by his family and many friends whose lives he touched.



Service Monday, August 16, 11am at Our Savior Lutheran church, 21 Milton St., St. Augustine, Florida 32084.



Thank you to Haven Hospice.

