SCHMITZ, Lee Ann



62, of Hamilton, passed away on July 27, 2021. She is preceded in death by parents Sgt. James E. and Mary Jane (née Kraft) Schmitz. She is survived by children Sarah and Chris Jackson, grandson Evan Gray, partner Jeffrey Abplanalp, brothers Steve and Neil Schmitz, many nephews, step-son George Gentry Jr., and lifelong neighbors JC and Jana Roberts. For full obituary please visit



www.avancefuneralhome.com