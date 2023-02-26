SCHMITTER, Mary Alice



Age 99, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2023, at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. She and her recently deceased husband of nearly 78 years, Karl, were longtime residents of Hamilton, Ohio.



Mary Alice "Mac" was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Joseph and Ruth (McKibben) Coleman, and spent most of her childhood and young adult life in Logan, Ohio. She and Karl were classmates there, sweethearts since the age of 13, and married in March 1945. Mac worked as a beautician until she had their first child, and then became a full-time homemaker. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and Karl raised two sons, many dogs, and had beautiful flowers surrounding their home. She enjoyed reading, doing needlepoint, and playing bridge. Perhaps most of all, she enjoyed having conversations with her friends and family. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, and belonged to several social and charitable organizations.



Those who knew Mary Alice well, appreciated her pleasant and easy-going nature, her patience and optimism, her friendliness, and her kind and gentle soul. She was always loyal to, encouraging, and supportive of her family and friends.



Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband Karl, just 54 days prior; her brother, Gary Coleman; son, Karl; and step-grandson, Matthew Keefe. She is survived by her sister, Janice (Pat) Thomas; son, Jeff (Stephanie) Schmitter; daughter-in-law, Susan (Eric Eckelkamp) Schmitter; granddaughters, Kristin (Jonathan) Schmitter-Webster and Allison Schmitter; grandsons, Karl and Benjamin Schmitter; great-granddaughters, Kathleen and Elizabeth Webster; and many nephews and nieces.



Visitation will be at 11:30 AM, followed by a service at 1 PM at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home in Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 3, 2023, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Hamilton Community Foundation for the Karl and Mary Alice Schmitter Scholarship Fund; to Carmel Manor, Ft. Thomas, KY; to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Cincinnati; or to Zion Lutheran Church, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

