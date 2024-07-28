Schmidt, Johnarea "Johnni"



formerly of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away on July 14, 2024 at St. Leonard's Assisted Living in Centerville, Ohio. She was a loving mother of three children, John, Jeff, and Jennifer (who preceded Johnni in death) and four grandchildren Ashley, Alexander, Jacquelyn and Quinn. She loved her family very much including Jennifer's high school friends who Johnni and Don viewed as part of their family. Johnni met Donald Schmidt at the Dayton Ski Club, marring him in 1962 and moving to Beavercreek. For the next 52 years she raised a family, worked at DP&L, painted, gardened, and played tennis. Johnni and Don traveled frequently to Europe, Asia and to visit her children and grandchildren around the U.S. They spent Januarys in Hawaii and were active members of the Gourmet Club, always having friends and neighbors over to enjoy new recipes. After Don's death in August 2014, she moved to St Leonard's where she was a friend to all, enjoyed attending daily mass, and became a master puzzler. Johnni (Oma) will be missed. Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Leonard Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, Fr. Gerald Haemmerle celebrant. Interment to follow at Beaver Cemetery. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



