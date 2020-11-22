SCHMIDT, Jo Ann



It is with great sadness that the family of Jo Ann Schmidt



announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday,



November 17, 2020, at the age of 66 years. Her children,



Chelsea (Bruce) Hull and



Spencer Schmidt, as well as her grandchildren Zoa, Amity Hull, and Paxton Schmidt, along with her brothers, Jim and Jay Phares will lovingly remember Jo Ann. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Doug Schmidt as well as her parents, Murray and Mary Lou (Stephen) Phares. Jo Ann enjoyed working in the medical field at Sycamore, Kettering, and Premier Health Care. She



enjoyed dancing and time with friends. She loved clipping



articles out of the newspaper to give to her family and friends, especially about the Cincinnati Reds. Jo Ann loved to travel and experience new things. She was a very kind soul who never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She was very witty and loved to joke and laugh. She will be missed by all. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.baker-stevens.com



