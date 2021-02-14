SCHMIDT, Clyde L.



Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Schmidt. Loving father of Steven Schmidt and Lori (Daniel) Ballard. Dear grandfather of Michelle Ballard. Dear great-grandfather of Alex and Sophia Brown. Cherished brother of David (Sue) Schmidt and Dale (Jane) Schmidt. Predeceased by father, Roy Schmidt and mother, Verna Schmidt. Clyde passed away February 9, 2021. Services are being held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler County Antique Machinery Club Scholarship Fund, 3727 Roberts Rd., Somerville, OH 45064.

