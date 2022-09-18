SCHMID, Nancy Carolyn "Gram"



Nancy Carolyn "Gram" Schmid, age 79, of Las Vegas, NV, and formally of South Charleston, OH, passed away July 17, 2022, in her residence. She was born September 23, 1942, in Richmond, IN, the daughter of the late Martin and Lucille (Wiseman) Shelley. She worked as an X-Ray technician for many years for the State of Ohio, Dr. Starr MD, and John Farrell MD. Nancy was a member of the Eastern Star. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandkids who were her life. Survivors include brother Dan (Connie) Shelley; sister-in-law Robin Shelley; children: John (Jane) Schmid, Charlene (Mark) Routzahn and Joe (Kristi) Schmid; grandkids Nick Routzahn, Scott (Amanda) Schmid, Michael Schmid, Emma, Ethan, Greg Schmid; several great-grandkids; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 22 years William "Bill" Schmid; brother Ronald Shelley; sister-in-law Barbara Shelley; and brother Kent Shelley. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH, with Pastor Rodney Shelley officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to www.gardfuneralhome.com.

