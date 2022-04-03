SCHMID, Michael C.



"Mike"



74, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Mike was born July 16, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Charles and Eleanora (Williams) Schmid. He was a veteran of the United States



Marine Corps and was a big fan of country music and western movies. Survivors include two daughters, Caroline and Kayleigh Schmid; one brother, Charles "Chuck" (Ruby) Schmid; and several nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

