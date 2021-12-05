journal-news logo
SCHMAUS, Susan

SCHMAUS (Olinger),

Susan M.

Age 66, of Dayton, formerly of West Carrollton, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Sue is survived by her husband of 35 years, David G. Schamus,

children; Ryan and wife Sue

Kennedy and Megan Schmaus, sister; Janet Bihl, 3 grandchildren; Colton, Caleb and Gracelyn - The Loves Of Her Life! A celebration of Susan's life will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 3-8 p.m. at the West Carrollton V.F.W. Post, 5441 Marina Drive, West Carrollton, OH 45449. Memorial contributions may be made to Pink Ribbon Girls, 32 East Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

