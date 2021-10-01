SCHMALTZ, Ruth

SCHMALTZ (Post),



Ruth Ann



Age 87, of Englewood, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. In high school, Ruth



Ann worked for Fisher's /Klostermans Bakery in Cincinnati where she met her soon to be husband, Arthur. She also worked for Eastern Machinery in Cincinnati until she began her career as a "Domestic



Engineer". Ruth Ann was a longtime active member of



Precious Blood Catholic Church. She always helped out where needed and volunteered many hours with the Precious Blood School cafeteria, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and the Brunner



Literacy Center. Ruth Ann was also active with the St. Paul's Widow's Group. Ruth Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and reading the newspaper. She is survived by her



children: Gary (Jeanne) Schmaltz, Lisa (Craig) Tooker, Peggy (Tim) Lashway, Amy (John) Grady, Donna (Alfred) Bennett, Glenn (Tammy) Schmaltz, Anita (William Nelson) Schmaltz, grandchildren: Matt (Andrea), Eric (Meridith), Natalie Corinne, Danielle (Matt), Catherine, Sarah, Lauren, Mary, Seth, Sydney,



Adelaide, Josephine, great-grandchildren: Sloane and Caleb, sisters: Barbara Jean Lohmeuller, Bernadette Nierman, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Arthur Schmaltz, parents: William and Helen (Helming) Post, brother: William Post and sister: Helen Donnersbach. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Brookdale of Englewood and Brookdale Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ruth Ann. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Precious Blood Catholic Church, (4961 Salem Ave., Trotwood) with Father Gene Schnipke, C.PP.S. as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Royal Oak



Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) and on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to the Brunner Literacy Center. The family asks that you please wear a mask and



maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

