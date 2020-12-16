SCHLENK, Kurt A.



Age 60 of Hamilton, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020. Kurt was born on July 3, 1960, in Hamilton, OH, to the late



Donald and Judy (Messer) Schlenk. He worked at Standard Register and in retail. Kurt had cherished his time with family and friends. Kurt enjoyed being outside in the fresh air either on a boat on the Ohio River or tending to his garden. He would say "An organized garden always grew the best tasting food" even if he had to water it often and put up a garden fence.



Survivors include his son, Korey (Hannah) Schlenk of Springboro, OH, sisters Carrol (James) Reynolds of Ross. OH, Karen (Sam) Huff of Fairfield, OH, Kay (Patrick) Mehlman of Fairfield, OH, Kristine Schlenk Cooper of Fairfield, OH, Kim (Jaime) Tucker of Hamilton, OH, brother Ken Schlenk of Lima, OH, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and a host of many other family and friends.



The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00pm Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by a memorial service at 7:00pm. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



