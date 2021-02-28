SCHLEMAN, John Charles



75, of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Preserve of Beavercreek with his family at his side. John was born June 28, 1945, in Dayton to Charles and Mary (Doyle) Schleman who preceded him in death. John leaves to cherish his



memory, his wife of 49 years Anne (Kreuzer) Schleman, and his daughters, Jennifer, Leslie and Elizabeth. Also surviving are his sister Susan (Bob) Herbert, brother Bill Schleman, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends, his beloved dog Boomer and grandcats Lilith and Charlie. John retired from Kroger's in 2013 after 42 years of service, was an avid sports fan especially the Cincinnati Bengals and Reds. He had been a youth soccer coach, enjoyed sudoku and crossword puzzles but more importantly, loved being with his family. There will be a gathering of family and friends at



Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, starting at 9:30 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with Fr. Timothy Knepper C.PP.S. celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To leave a message or share a special memory of John with his family, please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Contributions in memory of John may be made to the Alzheimers Association of Dayton: www.alz.org.

