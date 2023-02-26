SCHLECHTINGER, Dorothy

SCHLECHTINGER (nee Knollman), Dorothy Jean



03/10/1928 - 02/22/2023



Cincinnati- Passed away February 22, 2023, at the age of 94. Loving wife of the late Elmer for 60 years. Mother of Elaine (Frank) Borgemenke, Susan (Ed) Eilers, Joseph, Donald (Vicki), Debra (Kent) Rhoades, and David (Pamela). Dorothy will be dearly missed by 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson. Dorothy will also be remembered by her siblings Mary Ann and Gerri. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Elmer, 2 siblings, and a granddaughter. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home in College Hill, 6041 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10 A.M until time of the funeral service beginning at 12 Noon. Donations in Dorothy's name may be made to: Stepping Stones, 5650 Given Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243.

