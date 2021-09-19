SCHIPPER, Julia F. "Judy"



Age 88, of Miami County, Ohio, went home to be with



Jesus on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Brookhaven in Brookville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to so many. She always said that raising her children was the best time of her life. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank; granddaughter Bridget; her parents Flo Landey and Albert Barnes Sr; brother Philip and sister Dorothy. Judy is survived by her 5 children, Christine Schipper, Frank (Quinta) Schipper Jr., Robert (Anne) Schipper, Tammy (Tim) Kingery, Thomas (Ellen) Schipper; brother Albert



(Margaret) Barnes Jr.; brother-in-law Bill (Betty) Schipper; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Jackson-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 1 S. Main St, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. Burial will



follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill. Memorial



contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of one's choice. Online memories of Judy may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.

