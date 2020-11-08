SCHINDLER, Gene Curtiss



Age 93 of Brookville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Brookhaven Retirement Community. Gene was preceded in death by his 3 wives, Clara, Ella, and Shirley, and 3 brothers, Gerald, Roland, and Delmar. Gene has 2 surviving brothers, Tom (Ruth) and Sam (Judy). Gene is also survived by 3 children, Celeste (Garry) Eldred and Curtiss (Lisa) Schindler (children of Clara) and Steven Schindler and Laura Schindler (children of Ella) and Mark (deceased) (Gloria) Longenecker and Eric (Brenda) Longenecker (sons of Shirley). Gene is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Kalob, Jacob, and Justin Eldred, Kate, Sara, and Sam Schindler, Marjana Longenecker and Jennifer (Andrew) Johnson, and Dennis (Kelly) Longenecker and Drew Longenecker, and 2 great-grandchildren, Mark and Dorothy Johnson. Gene was a proud veteran serving in the Coast Guard in World War II and again in the Korean War. He worked for many years at Dayton Clutch and Joint and Peffley Ford. In retirement, Gene and Shirley enjoyed traveling the United States in their Airstream trailer. Gene was a very devoted husband, caring father and grandfather, and loving brother. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookhaven Retirement Community for their loving care of Gene over the past several years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brookhaven Retirement Community, One Country Lane, Brookville, Ohio 45309.



Services will be private. Arrangements by the Westbrock



Funeral Home, Dayton.

