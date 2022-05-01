SCHIML, Lois A.



Age 90, of Kettering, passed away March 19, 2022, and donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine to help others. She retired from Standard Register in 1990 after 41 years of service. She is preceded in death by brothers, Rev. Ronald J. Schiml, C.P.P.S. and Terence V. Schiml, Jr. She is survived by sister-in-law, Camilla Schiml, nieces, Karen Roush, Barbara (James) Pitstick, Suzanne Schiml and Michelle Schiml, nephews, Timothy (Karen) Schiml and Anthony (Kathryn) Schiml, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nephews and best friend, Margaret Rukavina.



There will be a Memorial Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering, on Saturday, May 7 at 10:00am. In memory of Lois, donations may be made to The Society of the Precious Blood, The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur or Ascension Catholic Church.

