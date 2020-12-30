SCHICK, Patrick H.



"Butch"



Age 69, a native of Hamilton passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1951, the son of the late Patrick A. and Dorothy L. (Ertel) Schick. He was a 1970 graduate of Garfield High School and was a lifelong member of the Lindenwald United Methodist Church. Patrick was a loyal employee at Hamilton Sorter for over 20 years. An avid and skilled golfer and bowler, he won many honors over the years.



Survivors include his sister/caregiver, Karen (Schick) Farmer; brother, Doug (Debbie) Schick; nieces Lauren (Zac) Campbell, Samantha (Dave and family) Soete and Erin Schick; and countless friends and extended family. Patrick was a friend to many and loved by all.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



