Scherer, Margaret Anne "Peggy"



Age 71, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024. A graveside commital service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio.



