SCHERER, Joice

JOICE EILEEN SCHERER, 90, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 4, 1931, in St. Marys, Ohio. She was a farmer's daughter, 1 of 13 children growing up on the farm to the late Clifford and Stella (Gallimore) Knous. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband John Lipik, Jr. and second husband Arthur James "Jim" Scherer; brothers Donald Knous, Allen "Bud" Knous, Wesley Knous, Simon Knous and James Knous; sisters Evelyn Sorenson and E. Louise Long. Joice is survived by 4 daughters, Mary (Bob) Lewis, Kimberly (Michael) Petkus, Linda (Terry) Baker and Debra (Mark) Weingart; brothers Lloyd Knous, Paul (Pat) Knous, Charles (Carole) Knous; sisters, Inez Jacobs and Julia Huff; sisters-in-law Jacqueline Knous, Myrtle Knous; step-son Larry Simms; 11 grandchildren Megan (Derek) Goins, Brittany Lewis (Jake Holmes), John (Jen) Lewis, Tasha (Cory) Lehman, Tabitha Senkowski, Brandy (Jesse) Radford, Mitch Farnham, Kenneth Baker (Alicia Ross), Chad (Emily) Weingart, Jessica (Chuck) Cupps, Erin Weingart; 24 great-grandchildren; Wyatt, Audrey, Grace, McKenna, Crew, Brianna, Conner, Savannah, Cole, Kaitlin, Jaxson, Jaden, William, Jauslyn, Daisy, Cooper, Kambria, Aurora, KJ, Bellamy, Aerial, Alexis, Addison, Mason; many nieces, nephews and friends. Joice was a 1949 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School…Go Roughriders! Out of high school she relocated to Dayton, where she worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) as a Secretary at the Air Force Institute of Technology. In 1962 she left WPAFB to be a homemaker and raise her 4 daughters; she was the best mother anyone could ever wish for. In 1995, she retired as a Secretary in the Plans and Program Division at HQ Air Force Materiel Command, WPAFB OH. She laughed and smiled a lot and just had a special way to look at all things positively. She was her happiest spending as much time as possible around her family and friends. She was fond of the outdoors, enjoyed fishing and camping back home at Grand Lake St. Marys State Park. She cherished the years spent at the Park Layne Pool where she swam, played volleyball, water polo, and especially the potluck dinners. We loved how competitive Mom was especially when it came to Skip-Bo, Uno, Euchre and the many years she bowled at Medway Bowling Lanes and playing golf. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 12-2 PM, with the service to honor Joice beginning at 2:00pm at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. Thanks to Crossroads Hospice of Dayton for the loving care they gave our mother. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter, alz.org/Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



