SCHERER, Gary

Gary Lee Scherer, age 67, of Owosso, MI, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at

Bavarian Comfort Care in Bridgeport, MI.

Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes,

Elsie, MI, on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Scott Seelhoff officiating.

Burial will follow with Military Honors at 2:00 P.M. at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 2-8 P.M. with family

present from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gary was born in Dayton, OH, on March 1, 1953, the son of James and Marie Therese (Simms) Scherer. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a truck driver for the United States Postal Service. He loved his cats especially: Mitty, Chanelle, Fluffy, Batman, and Mr. Talk Alot. He loved to play the drums and guitar and listen to Jimmy Hendrix.

Gary was the loving father of Adrian (Veronica) and Gary Jr. (Cindy); cherished grandfather of Logan, Lilly, Liberty, Leo,

Leroy, Aiden, Megan, and Gavin; dear brother of Larry Simms, James Jr. (Deborah), Debbie (Mark) Weingart, Linda (Terry) Baker, Mary (Bob) Lewis, Kim (Mike) Petkus, and the late

Daniel (surviving wife Ruth) Simms. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is

being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.

